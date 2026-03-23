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Home  » News » Fake Video of Karan Aujla Concert Sparks Police Investigation

Fake Video of Karan Aujla Concert Sparks Police Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 23, 2026 20:13 IST

Indore police are investigating social media accounts for spreading a fake video falsely claiming a fight broke out at a Karan Aujla concert, leading to potential legal action.

Key Points

  • Indore police are investigating social media accounts spreading a fake video claiming a fight broke out at a Karan Aujla concert.
  • The video, falsely attributed to a recent Indore event, was actually from an older event in Mumbai.
  • Police have registered a case against the account operators for disobeying orders against spreading misleading information.
  • Authorities are seeking details from Instagram to identify the individuals behind the accounts and take further action.

Unidentified operators of five social media accounts were booked on Monday for circulating a fake video on Instagram claiming a scuffle at Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's recent event in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The video was shared with a claim that a fight broke out during Aujla's programme held in the city on March 21, Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav told PTI.

 

"The police social media monitoring team examined the video and found it was neither from Indore nor recent. It was from an old event held in Mumbai. The circulation of this fake video with misleading information on social media created confusion among the public," Sendhav added.

Legal Repercussions for Spreading Misinformation

A case was registered under section 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the operators of five such accounts through which the video was circulated.

The station house officer said the local police has imposed restrictions on spreading misleading information on social media and the circulation of the fake video violated the prohibitory order.

"We have sent an email to Instagram seeking details of the persons operating the accounts. Further action will be taken after identifying the accused," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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