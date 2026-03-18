ATS Investigates Fake Religious Trust Receiving Funds from Abroad

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating a fraudulent religious trust in Beed, Maharashtra, suspected of receiving funds from a controversial international organisation, raising concerns about potential misuse of funds.

Key Points Maharashtra ATS is investigating a fake religious trust, Gulzar-e-Raza, in Beed district.

The trust allegedly collected ₹4.73 crore using a fake license and opened multiple bank accounts.

Daawat-e-Islami, an international organisation, deposited ₹25 lakh into the trust's accounts, raising concerns.

The ATS is investigating the possibility that the collected funds were used for purposes other than religious activities.

Authorities are verifying the identities of over 18,000 donors who contributed through donation boxes.

The state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is conducting an investigation into a bogus religious trust in Beed which received money from a controversial international organisation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question by Satej Patil (Congress) in the legislative council, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said a fake trust was formed under the name Gulzar-e-Raza at Patrud village in Majalgaon taluka of Beed district.

The accused then collected Rs 4.73 crore using the license number of Ahilyanagar-based organisation Faizan-e-Kanzul Iman Bhingar, and opened five bank accounts, he said.

A case was registered against four persons in this regard and two of them were arrested on January 8, Fadnavis said.

Investigation showed that Gulzar-e-Raza was not registered with the district Waqf authority or the registrar of cooperatives. But the trust paid income tax for three years using the registration of other organisation, and the Income Tax department too has been asked to conduct an independent probe in this matter, the CM said.

Concerns Over International Funding

Speaking in the House, Fadnavis said the case was not limited to collecting money for religious activities. "Daawat-e-Islami, an organisation working at the international level, was found to have deposited Rs 25 lakh," he said, adding that money in four accounts of the trust has been freezed.

"So the ATS is doing a parallel investigation, because we have realised that the possibility that Rs 4 crore collected from people could have been used for a different purpose cannot be ruled out," the CM said without elaborating.

Donation Verification Underway

Further, 18,573 persons donated money in 400 donation boxes, spread across four districts, and there is no information about all the donors, the CM said, adding that verification of those who donated money through cheques was being done.