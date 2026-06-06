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How A Woman Used A Fake Job Offer To Defraud Man Of Rs 4 Lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 19:03 IST

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Discover how a woman allegedly defrauded a 24-year-old man of Rs 4 lakh by falsely promising a government job in the Beed district collectorate, highlighting the dangers of job scams.

Key Points

  • A woman, Kajal Devidas Bhatt, allegedly cheated Omkar Shinde of Rs 4 lakh in Beed.
  • Bhatt posed as a revenue official and promised Shinde a personal assistant job in the district collector's office.
  • The victim received a fake appointment letter via WhatsApp, which listed a Sunday as the joining date, raising suspicion.
  • Police have registered a case against Bhatt for cheating and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A man was cheated of Rs 4 lakh by a woman who allegedly posed as a revenue official and promised him a job in the Beed district collectorate, police said on Saturday.

A Ambajogai City police station official identified the accused as Kajal Devidas Bhatt.

 

How The Job Scam Unfolded

"Bhatt promised 24-year-old victim Omkar Shinde a job as personal assistant in the district collector's office. She claimed she was a revenue official. She collected Rs 4 lakh from Shinde for this purpose. She also sent a fake appointment letter via Whatsapp to him," the official said.

Shinde realised something was amiss when he found the date of joining mentioned in the letter was a Sunday, which is a holiday in government offices, the official said.

On Shinde's complaint, Bhatt has been booked for cheating and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts are on to nab her, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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