Delhi Police Busts Fake Currency Network, Two Arrested

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a fake currency supply network in Paharganj, leading to the arrest of two individuals from Bihar and the recovery of counterfeit Indian currency worth Rs 2.65 lakh.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested two men from Bihar, Dinesh Kumar Jha and Satish Kumar, in Paharganj.

Counterfeit Indian currency with a face value of Rs 2.65 lakh was recovered from their possession on Friday.

The accused planned to exchange Rs 1 lakh in fake currency for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in genuine currency.

Police are investigating the supplier of the counterfeit notes and other network members.

One of the accused, Jha, was previously involved in a counterfeit currency case registered in 2023.

Delhi Police has arrested two men from Bihar and recovered counterfeit Indian currency with a face value of Rs 2.65 lakh from their possession after busting an alleged fake currency supply network in central Delhi's Paharganj area, an officer said on Friday.

Details Of The Operation

The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar Jha (36) and Satish Kumar (20), both residents of Muzaffarpur, were apprehended during a raid at a guest house, opposite New Delhi Railway Station, following a tip-off on Thursday.

"The raiding team recovered counterfeit notes worth Rs 2,65,100 from their possession. The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called to examine the seized currency," the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had come to Delhi to sell counterfeit currency and were looking for prospective customers.

They planned to exchange counterfeit currency worth Rs 1 lakh for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in genuine currency. However, they had not finalised any deal or found a customer before their arrest., he added.

The accused also disclosed that the counterfeit notes had allegedly been supplied to them by a person. Police are investigating the supplier's role and efforts are underway to identify other members of the network.

Of the total recovery, counterfeit notes worth Rs 2,45,100 were seized from Jha, while notes worth Rs 20,000 were recovered from Satish.

"Jha was previously involved in a counterfeit currency case registered in 2023. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.