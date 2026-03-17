Patna Police Uncover Fake Lottery Ticket Operation

Indian police in Patna busted a fake lottery ticket syndicate, detaining 18 individuals and seizing printing equipment used to produce counterfeit tickets distributed across multiple states.

Key Points Patna police detained 18 people for allegedly selling fake lottery tickets.

A joint police raid uncovered multiple printing machines and a large stock of counterfeit lottery tickets.

The fake lottery tickets were allegedly supplied to different states.

The operation involved distribution across multiple districts in India.

Authorities are interrogating the suspects and determining the value of the seized materials.

Police on Tuesday detained 18 people for allegedly selling fake lottery tickets through a syndicate in Bihar's Patna, an officer said.

The action followed a joint raid by the police at a roadside building near Paijawa locality.

Details of the Raid and Seized Materials

Patna City SDPO-2 Gaurav Kumar said multiple printing machines were found installed at the premises, and a large stock of lottery tickets and coupons was recovered.

The arrested persons are being interrogated, he said, adding that the exact value of the seized materials is being ascertained.

Investigation and Distribution Network

Preliminary findings indicate that the printed lottery tickets were supplied to different states, and the operation involved distribution across multiple districts, Kumar said.

Further investigation is underway.