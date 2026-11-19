Gurugram police have successfully dismantled an international cyber fraud operation, arresting 17 individuals who ran a fake call centre targeting iPhone users in the USA and Canada with elaborate Apple customer service scams.

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Key Points An international cyber fraud gang targeting iPhone users in the USA and Canada was busted on Thursday in Gurugram.

Seventeen individuals were arrested from a fake call centre operating from M3M Digital Green Building, Sector 61, Gurugram.

Fraudsters sent pop-up alerts to victims, claiming a USD 5,000 transaction, then instructed them to call a number where they were asked to pay USD 500-1,000 via gift cards or cryptocurrency.

The fake call centre employees received monthly salaries of Rs 30,000-50,000 plus commissions.

The gang had been operating from Gurugram for the last two months and previously from Udyog Vihar for six months, also targeting foreign nationals from Delhi.

A international cyber fraud gang allegedly targeting iPhone users in the USA and Canada by posing as Apple customer service representatives was busted on Thursday and 17 people were arrested, police said.

The racket involved a fake call centre operating from M3M Digital Green Building on Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 61, Gurugram. All accused were around 25 to 30 years of age and were living in Delhi or Gurugram, they said.

How The iPhone Scam Operated

According to police, the fraudsters would allegedly send pop-up alerts to Apple phone users in the US and Canada, claiming that a transaction worth USD 5,000 was being processed on their Apple account and that if they had not initiated the transaction, they should call the number provided to get it cancelled.

When the victims saw the fake alert and called the number provided, the call centre allegedly received their calls through the MicroSIP Application and communicated with them in English as Apple Store/Apple Customer Service staff, police said.

After this, they were allegedly asked to pay an amount ranging from USD 500 to USD 1,000. "The amount was received through gift cards and cryptocurrency. We are questioning the accused," said ACP (cyber) Gaurav Fogat.

Inside The Fake Call Centre Operation

During interrogation, police found out that people working at the fake call centre were being paid monthly salaries ranging from around Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000, along with commissions, depending on their work, he added.

Chirguddin and Shubham, residents of Delhi, have allegedly emerged as the main operators of this network.

Police said 17 PCs, six laptops, five mobile phones and other equipment used in cyber fraud were recovered from their possession.

A police team led by Inspector Dinesh Kumar carried out the raid on the fake call centre on Thursday. The police team found 12 men and five women working on computer systems, wearing headphones and speaking in English.

Police questioned them regarding essential documents related to the operation of the call centre, company registration, modes of payment, sources of customers and data, telecommunication licences and other relevant details.

None of them could produce any valid documents. A case was registered and all 17 accused were arrested from the call centre, police said.

Previous Operations And Scope

Preliminary interrogation suggested they had been operating the fake call centre from M3M Digital Green, Gurugram, for the last two months. Before that, they had operated a similar call centre in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram, for six months.

Police said they had allegedly been targeting foreign nationals from fake call centres in Delhi, too.