Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has made five more arrests, bringing the total to 43, in a significant scam involving forged Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) screening certificates that allowed unqualified doctors to practice.

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Key Points Rajasthan Police's SOG arrested five more individuals on November 16 in a case involving forged Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) screening certificates.

The accused allegedly procured fake FMG screening certificates despite repeatedly failing the examination to secure registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council and internships.

The latest arrests bring the total number of arrestees in the case to 43, including foreign-trained medical graduates, former RMC officials, and the alleged kingpin.

Investigators have identified over 100 foreign medical graduates allegedly involved and found that forged certificates were arranged for Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh per person.

The Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police has arrested five more people in a case involving forged Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) screening certificates used by foreign-trained medical graduates to secure internships and registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made on November 16 after the investigators found that the accused allegedly procured forged FMG screening certificates despite repeatedly failing the examination, enabling them to apply for registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) and internships at government medical colleges.

Details Of The Latest Arrests

The accused have been identified as Satyaprakash Khaprawal (30), his brother Jayprakash (31), and Vimal Yadav (28), all from Kotputli-Behror; Vishwendra Singh Chechi (29) from Dausa; and Dishant Tailor (28) from Banswara, the officials said.

The latest arrests took the total number of arrestees in the case to 43, including foreign-trained medical graduates, a former RMC registrar, two council employees and the alleged kingpin, police said.

Unravelling The Forgery Network

ADGP Vishal Bansal said the case was registered at the SOG police station in Jaipur on February 4.

The investigation revealed that people who obtained MBBS degrees from foreign universities but failed the mandatory FMG examination allegedly arranged forged certificates through a man identified as Bhanaram Mali.

These certificates were then used to seek registration with the RMC and internships at different medical colleges, allegedly with the connivance of council officials and employees.

The investigators have identified more than 100 foreign medical graduates allegedly involved in obtaining forged certificates, and arrested former RMC registrar Rajesh Sharma, clerks Akhilesh Mathur and Farhan Hasan, alleged kingpin Bhanaram, and a broker, police said.

The investigators found that Bhanaram, along with Shubham Gurjar and Indraj Gurjar, charged between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh per person for arranging forged FMG certificates and facilitating registration with the medical council.