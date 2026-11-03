Three Arrested In Delhi Technological University Admission Fraud

Delhi Police have arrested three individuals, including a mastermind impersonating a DTU staff member, for allegedly running an admission scam that defrauded parents of significant sums by promising university placements.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Three individuals were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding parents by promising admission to Delhi Technological University.

Yashraj Bajpai, the alleged mastermind, impersonated a DTU staff member to deceive prospective students' parents.

One victim, Dr Kritika Joshi, was conned out of approximately Rs 8.50 lakh through online advertisements.

Following Bajpai's arrest, accomplices Yuvraj and Devender Singh were apprehended in Bhopal on October 26.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine specific roles, trace funds, and identify other members of the racket.

Three people have been arrested here for allegedly cheating people by promising their children admission to Delhi Technological University, police said on Tuesday.

Unravelling The Admission Fraud

The alleged mastermind, Yashraj Bajpai, impersonated a Delhi Technological University staff member to convince parents of prospective students and promise them admissions, they said.

The accused allegedly conned a woman, Dr Kritika Joshi, of around Rs 8.50 lakh after luring her through online advertisements and promising to arrange admission for her daughter in the university, police said.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station, and considering the seriousness of the case, a Special Investigation Team was formed.

During the investigation, police arrested Bajpai. He disclosed the involvement of two accomplices, Yuvraj and Devender Singh, who were absconding.

Following technical surveillance, Yuvraj and Devender were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on October 26. They were also taken on remand for further investigation, police said.

Police said they are currently investigating the specific roles of the accused, tracing the amount they conned from people, and identifying other people involved in the racket.