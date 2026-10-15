Fake Notes Worth Over Rs 5 Lakh Seized In Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar police have successfully dismantled a counterfeit currency operation on Thursday, apprehending three individuals and confiscating fake Rs 500 notes valued at over Rs 5 lakh, along with printing equipment.

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Key Points A gang involved in printing and circulating counterfeit currency was busted in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday.

Fake Rs 500 notes with a total face value of over Rs 5 lakh were seized by police.

Three accused, identified as Shubham, Mahendra, and Tinu, were arrested in the Budhana police station area.

A printer, a laptop, and other equipment used for printing the counterfeit currency were recovered.

A gang allegedly involved in printing and circulating counterfeit currency was busted here on Thursday, with fake notes having a face value of over Rs 5 lakh seized, police said.

Three accused, identified as Shubham, Mahendra and Tinu, were arrested following a tip-off in the Budhana police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai told reporters.

Police seized counterfeit Rs 500 notes with a total face value of Rs 5,26,500 from their possession, he said.

The accused were allegedly involved in printing and circulating fake Rs 500 notes, the SSP said.

A printer, a laptop and other equipment allegedly used to print the counterfeit currency were also recovered, he added.