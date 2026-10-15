Home  » News » Fake Notes Worth Over Rs 5 Lakh Seized In Muzaffarnagar

Fake Notes Worth Over Rs 5 Lakh Seized In Muzaffarnagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 15, 2026 21:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Muzaffarnagar police have successfully dismantled a counterfeit currency operation on Thursday, apprehending three individuals and confiscating fake Rs 500 notes valued at over Rs 5 lakh, along with printing equipment.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A gang involved in printing and circulating counterfeit currency was busted in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday.
  • Fake Rs 500 notes with a total face value of over Rs 5 lakh were seized by police.
  • Three accused, identified as Shubham, Mahendra, and Tinu, were arrested in the Budhana police station area.
  • A printer, a laptop, and other equipment used for printing the counterfeit currency were recovered.

A gang allegedly involved in printing and circulating counterfeit currency was busted here on Thursday, with fake notes having a face value of over Rs 5 lakh seized, police said.

Three accused, identified as Shubham, Mahendra and Tinu, were arrested following a tip-off in the Budhana police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai told reporters.

 

Police seized counterfeit Rs 500 notes with a total face value of Rs 5,26,500 from their possession, he said.

The accused were allegedly involved in printing and circulating fake Rs 500 notes, the SSP said.

A printer, a laptop and other equipment allegedly used to print the counterfeit currency were also recovered, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

counterfeit currencyfake notesmuzaffarnagar policegang bustedrs 500 notes

More From Rediff

How Long Can The Modi Govt Stay Deaf?

How Long Can The Modi Govt Stay Deaf?
Pakistan Terrorists Set Up Base in Bangladesh

Pakistan Terrorists Set Up Base in Bangladesh
'We Thought We Wouldn't See Next Sunrise'

'We Thought We Wouldn't See Next Sunrise'

Related Stories

Fake Currency Racket Uncovered: Four Arrested in Bahraich

Fake Currency Racket Uncovered: Four Arrested in Bahraich

Web Stories

8 Capsicum Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

8 Capsicum Recipes To Spice Up Your Life
Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Goes On Sale

Lenovo ThinkBook 14x Goes On Sale

How Much Does Vivo X Fold 6 Cost?

How Much Does Vivo X Fold 6 Cost?