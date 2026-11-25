Palghar police have successfully dismantled a sophisticated fake call centre operation, leading to the arrest of seven individuals involved in an international cyber fraud scheme targeting US citizens.

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Key Points Palghar police busted a fake call centre operating from a bungalow in Bhopoli village, Vikramgad taluka.

Seven individuals were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the scam.

The accused allegedly duped citizens in the United States by claiming their devices had viruses and coercing them into buying gift cards.

The money obtained through the scam was reportedly routed via hawala channels.

Police seized laptops, mobile phones, a car, and a two-wheeler from the premises on Tuesday.

Police have busted a gang allegedly running a fake call centre in Maharashtra's Palghar district and duping people abroad, arresting seven persons, an official on Wednesday.

Palghar Police Uncover International Scam

The bogus call centre was being operated from a bungalow in Bhopoli village in Vikramgad taluka, they said.

Acting on inputs, a crime branch team raided the premises on Tuesday and took seven men present there into custody.

The accused sent messages to citizens in the United States claiming their mobile phones or laptops were infected with a virus, and under the pretext of securing money in their bank accounts, induced them to buy gift cards and share the card codes, which they encashed.

The money was then routed through hawala channels

Police seized seven laptops, 14 mobile phones, a car and a two-wheeler from the premises. The seven accused have been arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, said Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.