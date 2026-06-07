Delhi Police Uncovers Fake Franchise Call Centre Scam

Delhi Police has busted a fake call centre operation, arresting Mohammad Shiraj for allegedly defrauding individuals with bogus business franchises and distributor IDs through deceptive social media advertisements and QR code payments.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested Mohammad Shiraj for allegedly operating a fake call centre.

The call centre defrauded people by offering bogus business franchises and distributor IDs.

Victims were lured through social media advertisements for 'Jan Sahayta Kendra' franchises.

Payments were collected via QR code transactions, after which victims' numbers were blocked.

Efforts are underway to trace other accused, including an associate identified as Rahul.

Delhi Police has arrested a man allegedly involved in operating a fake call centre that cheated people by offering bogus business franchises and distributor IDs, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shiraj, 30, was arrested following an investigation into a cheating complaint, he said.

How The Fake Call Centre Operated

The case came to light after a complainant, Afjal Khan, alleged that he was duped on the pretext of being provided a franchise and distributor ID. After receiving the money, the fraudsters stopped responding to his calls and messages, a police officer said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR on May 23. During the investigation, the police analysed digital footprints and tracked the money trail, which led them to the accused. He was subsequently apprehended.

During interrogation, Shiraj allegedly disclosed that he and his associate, identified as Rahul, were operating a fake call centre from Noida. The syndicate allegedly posted advertisements on social media platforms offering "Jan Sahayta Kendra" franchises and lured victims into paying registration and processing fees through QR code-based transactions.

Once the money was transferred, the victims' numbers were blocked, and the proceeds were shared among the gang members. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused, police said.