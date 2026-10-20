How Jaipur Call Centre Cheated US Citizens

Jaipur police have successfully busted a sophisticated fake technical support call centre, arresting 10 individuals involved in defrauding US citizens of crores of rupees through elaborate iPhone-related scams.

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Key Points Jaipur police on Tuesday busted a fake technical support call centre, arresting 10 people, including two women.

The gang allegedly defrauded US citizens by offering fake technical assistance for iPhone-related problems.

Accused used X-Lite software and toll-free numbers to contact victims and charged them while attempting to obtain confidential banking information.

A woman impersonated a bank official to persuade victims to disclose sensitive bank account details, which were then shared via a Telegram group.

Police suspect the network cheated US citizens of crores of rupees, with further investigation underway to identify masterminds and trace the money trail.

Police on Tuesday busted a fake technical support call centre allegedly involved in cheating US citizens of crores of rupees and arrested 10 people, including two women, in Jaipur, officials said.

Modus Operandi Uncovered

The gang was operating from the Bhankrota area and allegedly targeted American citizens on the pretext of resolving technical issues with their iPhones.

Special Police Commissioner Omprakash said 19 mobile phones and 12 laptops were seized during the raid.

According to preliminary investigations, the accused used X-Lite software and toll-free numbers to contact US citizens and offer technical assistance for purported iPhone-related problems.

They allegedly charged customers for technical support while attempting to obtain confidential banking information.

Police said a woman associated with the gang impersonated a bank official and persuaded victims to disclose sensitive bank account details.

The information was subsequently shared through a Telegram group, enabling the gang's operators to allegedly withdraw money from the victims' accounts.

Police suspect the network cheated US citizens of crores of rupees through the fraudulent operation.

Further investigation is underway to identify the masterminds, trace the money trail and establish the extent of the fraud, officials said.