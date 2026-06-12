How A Fake Brigadier And His 'NSG Commandos' Were Busted In UP

A 21-year-old man was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur for allegedly impersonating a senior Indian Army officer, highlighting the serious issue of military impersonation and the vigilance of local authorities.

Key Points A 21-year-old man, Aryan Verma, was apprehended in Shahjahanpur for impersonating an Indian Army brigadier.

The arrest was a result of a joint operation by the Station Headquarters Shahjahanpur and local ex-servicemen.

Verma was caught at a public function, dressed in a brigadier's uniform and driving a vehicle with military insignia.

Authorities recovered a fake Brigadier ID, an air pistol, and other military-like items from him.

Two associates were also apprehended, allegedly posing as NSG commandos.

A 21-year-old man was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Friday for allegedly posing as a senior Indian Army officer.

The operation to capture him was a joint effort by the Station Headquarters Shahjahanpur and local ex-servicemen, according to officials.

How The Impostor Was Caught

The army had been receiving inputs over the past two months regarding the movement of a suspected impostor in and around Shahjahanpur and adjoining areas, the army said in a statement.

Acting on the information, Administrative Commandant of Station Headquarters Shahjahanpur Colonel J S Jaglan collaborated with local ex-servicemen to plan an operation aimed at verifying the individual's credentials and apprehending him.

As part of the operation, the suspect was invited to a function at the Shaheed Museum on the pretext of felicitating local students. He was identified and apprehended upon arrival along with his associates, the statement said.

Fake Uniform And Associates

The individual, identified as Aryan Verma, was allegedly dressed in the uniform of a brigadier and was driving a Tata Harrier vehicle that displayed a one-star plate and an Army Headquarters flag.

During the operation, authorities recovered a fake Brigadier identity card, an air pistol, an AMC regimental cane, and other items resembling military equipment, officials said.

Two individuals accompanying Verma in black attire were allegedly posing as National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, while the driver was found carrying a Government of India identity card, the statement added.

The suspect, his associates, and the recovered items have been handed over to the Sadar police station in Shahjahanpur for further investigation and legal action.

The army is coordinating with local police in the matter.