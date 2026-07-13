Lawyers to move court for FIR against Champat Rai, others

The Faizabad Bar Association is planning to move court to compel police to register an FIR against former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members implicated in alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement.

IMAGE: The Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Faizabad Bar Association lawyers will approach the court for an FIR against former Ram temple trust members.

The police allegedly refused to register an FIR despite a complaint filed on July 2 regarding donation embezzlement.

Accused include Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao, who resigned from the trust on June 27.

The bar association has banned its members from defending the accused, and imposes a Rs 5 lakh fine on violators.

Faizabad Bar Association lawyers on July 13, Monday, said that they would approach the court, claiming that the police refused to file an FIR against former general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai, former trust members Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao in the Ram temple donation embezzlement case.

The lawyers claimed that the police had declined to lodge an FIR against the accused despite filing a complaint on July 2 at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station.

Police Refusal And Lawyers' Next Steps

"We had given the police two weeks to lodge an FIR against Rai, Mishra and Rao. Today (on Monday), a delegation of the Faizabad Bar Association visited the police station regarding the FIR. The officers there informed us that the FIR has not been lodged and they informed us that they have forwarded the complaint to their higher officials," Aftab Khan, a member of Faizabad Bar Association, said.

Khan is also a member of a 21-member-committee of lawyers formed to plead the case against Rai, Mishra and Rao.

"Our delegation also met the SSP Ayodhya regarding our demand. But he said that the FIR has not been registered," he said, adding, "Now we will approach the court and get the FIR lodged against Rai, Mishra and Rao."

Bar Association's Stance And Allegations

The Faizabad Bar Association, during a general body meeting, had decided not to plead the case of the Ram temple accused.

It also ordered that if any of its members tried to plead the case of the accused, they would be fined Rs 5 lakh and terminated from the association's membership.

On July 2, the Faizabad Bar Association lawyers took out a protest march and submitted a complaint seeking an FIR against Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao over the alleged embezzlement of donation funds.

Krishna Mohan, another trustee, who was the complainant in the first FIR in the case, has also been named as an accused in the lawyers' complaint, association president Kalika Prasad Mishra had said.

The lawyers marched from the district court premises to the Ram Janambhoomi police station in Ayodhya before submitting the complaint, demanding that a case be registered and a fair and impartial probe be conducted into the allegations.

The resignations of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao were accepted by the trust on June 27 after they were linked to the donation theft at the Ram temple.