Fadnavis urges Amit Shah to expedite probe into Ajit Pawar's plane crash

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah to accelerate the investigation into the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of former deputy CM Ajit Pawar, aiming to swiftly address public concerns and reveal the truth behind the incident.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar and Founder of Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana Shantilal Muttha during a special presentation of the value-based education and water conservation initiatives by the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS), in Pune, November 16, 2026. Photograph: @SunetraA_Pawar X/ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the probe into the plane crash that killed former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Fadnavis stressed the need to make the investigation findings public soon to address people's questions and apprehensions regarding the January 28 crash.

The Maharashtra CID and AAIB are conducting separate inquiries, with international agencies also assisting in the probe.

Fadnavis highlighted Ajit Pawar's significant contributions to Pune district's development and his disciplined administrative approach.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Fadnavis that he will personally look into the matter to ensure the report is released promptly.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said he has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the probe into the plane crash that killed former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and to make its findings public soon to address people's questions and apprehensions.

Fadnavis was speaking at a programme where Shah unveiled a bust of the late NCP leader at the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) office. The entrance gate of the ZP office has also been named after Pawar.

Call For Expedited Probe Into Plane Crash

A Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, crashed at Baramati airport in Pune district on January 28 this year while en route from Mumbai to Baramati, killing Ajit Pawar and four others.

The Maharashtra CID and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under the ministry of civil aviation have been conducting separate inquiries into the incident.

Fadnavis said there was a need to bring clarity to the circumstances of the crash and answer the questions being raised across the state.

Addressing Public Apprehensions Over Investigation

"Eight to 10 months have passed, and a major investigation is underway. Teams from different countries and international agencies are also assisting in the probe. However, the confusion and apprehensions in the minds of ordinary people in Maharashtra must be addressed. The investigation report should come out at the earliest," he said.

Fadnavis said he has personally requested Union Home Minister Shah to intervene and ensure that the investigation was expedited.

"People want to know what exactly happened. Was it an accident or was there something else behind it? If anyone is found guilty, they must be given the strictest punishment. And if it was an accident, the anguish and questions in the minds of ordinary people must at least be addressed," he said.

The chief minister said Shah has assured him that he would personally look into the matter and take steps to ensure that the report of the investigation involving international agencies was brought out at the earliest.

Fadnavis said he was confident that Shah's intervention would help speed up the process and provide answers to the questions surrounding Pawar's death.

Remembering Ajit Pawar's Legacy And Contributions

Recalling Pawar's contribution, Fadnavis said the late leader played a significant role in shaping Pune district's development and strengthening the Zilla Parishad and other local self-government institutions.

The Pune Zilla Parishad's decision to install the bust and name its entrance gate after him was a fitting tribute to a leader with a special affection for the district, he said.

"Ajit dada's contribution to the development of Pune district cannot be forgotten. Any account of the district's progress would remain incomplete without a golden chapter dedicated to his contribution," he said.

Pawar's Administrative Style And Work Ethic

Describing Pawar as a strong, disciplined and decisive leader with a firm grip on administration, Fadnavis said he was known for his straightforward approach.

"He had only two words - yes and no. If he agreed with something, he would stand firmly behind it and ensure its implementation. If he disagreed, he would say so directly without hesitation," the CM said.

He also recalled Pawar's financial discipline as finance minister, saying that despite difficult circumstances, he never compromised on fiscal discipline and consistently emphasised quality and measurable outcomes in public expenditure.

Pawar's work ethic was equally notable, Fadnavis added, as he was ready for work by 6 am and often began official work early in the morning.

The chief minister said Pawar had been a strong support for his colleagues, and that his absence was particularly felt amid the prevailing drought situation in the state.

"Given his close association with agriculture and the rural landscape, he would have personally taken the lead in tackling the drought situation. We miss the support and guidance he would have provided," he said.

Fadnavis said Pawar's sudden demise had left a deep void in Maharashtra's political and public life, adding that a leader of his stature would be difficult to replace.

Ajit Pawar's Work Culture a 'University' for Leaders: Shah

Amit Shah described the death of Ajit Pawar as an "irreparable loss" to Maharashtra, and said the late NCP leader's work culture would serve as a "university" for future generations of political leaders.

Speaking after unveiling a bust of Pawar at the Zilla Parishad office premises in Pune, Shah also said the NCP leader's entry into Mahayuti had stabilised the ruling alliance in the state.

He said the bust would inspire future generations to learn from Pawar's work and contributions, which will serve as a "university" for future generations of leaders.

The void due to Pawar's death cannot be filled for several decades, he added.

Targeting Uddhav Thackeray, who had led the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, Shah said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no communication with the then Maharashtra chief minister, but Ajit Pawar was available on the landline (phone) at the state secretariat and ensured that the government's relief work continued.

"I found Ajit Pawar very clear and straightforward in all political negotiations," he said.

Shah said Ajit Pawar was a visionary, straightforward and courageous leader, who remained rooted to the ground.

He also described Pawar as an "encyclopaedia" of cooperatives, saying his knowledge covered sugar factories, milk unions, primary agricultural credit societies, cooperative banks and their administrative problems.

Ajit Pawar, along with several NCP leaders, joined the BJP-led Mahayuti government in July 2023, leading to a vertical split in the party then headed by Sharad Pawar.

Shah said that Ajit Pawar made a great contribution to the transformation of Baramati, his constituency and stronghold of the Pawar family in Pune district.