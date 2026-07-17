Fadnavis to be replaced as Maharashtra CM? Raut's big claim

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut has stirred political waters by predicting a potential move for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the Centre, alongside announcing a 'Ram Raksha Andolan' protest and commenting on national issues like delimitation and activist hunger strikes.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra/X



Key Points Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut predicts Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis may move to the Centre, leading to a new BJP chief minister in the state.

Sena-UBT is organising a 'Ram Raksha Andolan' protest in Nagpur on July 18 against alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Invitations for the Ram Raksha protest have been extended to all 'Hindutvavadi' organisations, including the RSS.

Raut supports Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's call for an all-party meeting on the proposed delimitation bill.

Raut criticised the government's perceived lack of empathy regarding activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike over examination irregularities.

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut claimed on Friday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis might move to the Centre and a Bharatiya Janata Party minister could take his post in the state if a cabinet reshuffle takes place in the coming months.

Raut was speaking to reporters in Nagpur during his visit to the city ahead of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena-UBT's 'Ram Raksha Andolan' in Nagpur.

Asked about possible cabinet reshuffles at the Centre as well as in the state in the next one or two months, Raut said Maharashtra might see key changes in the government in that case.

"If a reshuffle happens at the Centre, Fadnavis may go there to serve the nation and a senior BJP minister can become the chief minister of Maharashtra," Raut said.

Sena-UBT Plans Ram Raksha Protest

Raut said Sena-UBT has organised a Ram Raksha protest in Nagpur on July 18 against the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Invitations have been extended to all 'Hindutvavadi' organisations, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he said.

"We have requested RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to send his representative if he is not able to come. Similarly, invitations have been sent to the leaders and local MLAs as well to different political parties, including the BJP," he said.

Raut said Ram devotees and Sena-UBT workers from various parts of the Vidarbha region, which covers 11 districts including Nagpur, will take part in the Ram Raksha protest.

Raut On Delimitation And Activist Protests

To a question on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an all-party meeting over delimitation before the start of the Parliament session, Raut said, "We agree with what he (Kharge) is saying."

The government intends to bring the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, proposing to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 and initiate delimitation in the Monsoon session of Parliament starting July 20.

Asked about activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike to support the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) agitation at Jantar Mantar against alleged examination irregularities, Raut said that a 20-year-old woman is also sitting on a fast there.

"Is the report of their deteriorating condition not reaching the PM, Home Minister and President Droupadi Murmu? All those in power have lost empathy. Does anyone in the Modi cabinet have the courage to stand for Sonam Wangchuk?, he asked."