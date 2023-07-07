Fadnavis, Shinde hold late night meet, Ajit Pawar absent

Even as the fierce power tussle between rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, continued to play out in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with his two deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Photograph: @MahaDGIPR/Twitter

Fadnavis was seen leaving the CM's residence ,Varsha, after the meeting on Thursday late night.

Earlier in the day, addressing the recent reports of discontent among Shiv Sena MLAs regarding NCP leader Ajit Pawar's joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, the CM made it clear that his government has emerged stronger, adding that he had no plans of stepping down, terming all such reports as 'rumours'.

Ajit Pawar's remark that he wants to be the CM has created a flutter in political circles.

The remark has made the Shinde camp, which is awaiting the Assembly Speaker's ruling on disqualification complaint against its MLAs, nervous.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant, who belongs to the Shinde-led group, said reports about Shinde's resignation were false.

On the split in the NCP, Shinde said the party should introspect on everything that was happening within the rank and file.

"They (NCP) should introspect on what is happening in their party. They should look into their party, khud ka ghar toh toot gya hai (Their own house is broken now)," he said.

"Yesterday I also held a meeting with our MPs and MLAs and our government is getting stronger by the day," the CM added.