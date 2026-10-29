Fadnavis shares stage with Uddhav, Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena-UBT head Uddhav Thackeray, and MNS chief Raj Thackeray recently shared a stage at a Mumbai book launch, underscoring the state's unique political tradition of cross-party dialogue and mutual respect despite rivalries.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray share the stage at the launch of cartoonist Prashant Kulkarni's book, in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CM Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Raj Thackeray shared a stage at a book launch, with Fadnavis stating it reflects Maharashtra's political tradition of dialogue across party lines.

Fadnavis announced plans to establish a dedicated gallery for cartoonists in Mumbai and will seek support from Raj and Uddhav Thackeray for the project.

The CM highlighted cartooning as an extraordinary art form capable of conveying messages as effectively as editorials.

Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray shared their experiences with cartooning, emphasising its importance in reflecting society and expressing dissent.

The event marked a rare public appearance together for the political rivals, underscoring a cultural tradition in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday shared the stage with Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray head Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at a book launch in Mumbai and asserted no one should be surprised since such bonhomie was 'part of Maharashtra's political tradition'.

Speaking at the launch of a book documenting the works and profiles of 75 cartoonists, the CM said Maharashtra has always maintained a tradition of political dialogue across party lines.

"I do not know why some people were surprised to see us sharing a stage. We are not surprised. This is part of Maharashtra's political tradition. Politicians from different parties can attend the same programme, laugh together and have tea together," Fadnavis said.

Political Bonhomie and Past Relations

"Until 2019, whenever Uddhav ji called me, I went. After 2019, he did not call. I was waiting," the CM added.

Long-time allies Bharatiya Janata Party and (undivided) Shiv Sena parted ways and became archrivals after the Maharashtra assembly polls in 2019 over the sharing of the chief minister's post.

Fadnavis also announced his willingness to take the initiative to establish a dedicated gallery for cartoonists in Mumbai, adding he would seek the support of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray for the project.

"There is a proposal to establish a dedicated gallery for cartoonists in Mumbai. I will certainly take the initiative for this and also seek the support of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray to create a gallery where works of cartoonists can be displayed," he said.

The Art of Cartooning

Describing cartooning as an extraordinary art form, Fadnavis said a single cartoon could communicate a message as effectively as an editorial.

"An editorial may explain something at length, but a single cartoon can convey the same message just as effectively. Politicians are often subjects of cartoons. But when cartoons are drawn of politicians, do not feel bad. Enjoy them," Fadnavis further said.

The CM said Marathi cartoonists had consistently documented important developments, reflected the political climate and provided a medium for dissent and criticism.

Fadnavis congratulated editor Prashant Kulkarni and Granthali for compiling the book Maharashtra Chi Hasyaresha, saying the collection was valuable as it preserved older cartoons along with their historical context.

He also recalled asking Raj Thackeray to draw his nose bigger if he ever sketched him, making a light-hearted reference to the MNS chief's cartooning skills.

Thackeray Brothers on Cartoons

Speaking on the occasion, the MNS chief said Uddhav was the best painter among the Thackerays.

He also said his first cartoon was in 1979.

It was published in Marmik, a magazine edited by the Thackerays, Raj added.

The MNS chief highlighted the importance of lines, self-respect and precise observation in cartooning and recalled memories from the earlier era of the cartooning world.

He emphasised that coming together on a common platform for culture and art has long been a tradition in Maharashtra.

The brush is the biggest weapon of any cartoonist, asserted Uddhav.

He explained the concept of 'reading between the lines' in cartooning, referring to the deeper meaning conveyed through lines and illustrations.

Uddhav shared his experiences as a cartoonist, the journey behind the creation of the book Fatkare, a compilation of cartoons by Bal Thackeray, and highlighted the importance of cartoonists in accurately pointing out contradictions in society.

The Shiv Sena-UBT leader said the memorial being built for Bal Thackeray will also have his cartoons.

The former Maharashtra chief minister said the book launched at the event is a treasure trove with a history of around 100 years.