Home  » News » Fadnavis rules out taking OBC share for Maratha quota

Fadnavis rules out taking OBC share for Maratha quota

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra September 08, 2026 18:06 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the ongoing Maratha quota agitation, asserting that the government will provide reservation within constitutional limits without affecting other communities' shares, as activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike continues.

Fadnavis rules out taking OBC share for Maratha quota

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra_X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis affirmed the government's commitment to Maratha reservation within constitutional boundaries.
  • Fadnavis clarified that reservation for Marathas would not be granted by reducing the share of other communities.
  • Activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike for Maratha reservation under the OBC category has entered its 11th day.
  • Jarange demands Kunbi caste certificates for eligible Marathas, as Kunbis are an agrarian community under the OBC category.
  • The government maintains an open dialogue, asserting that past decisions have benefited the Maratha community.

With activist Manoj Jarange's fast for Maratha quota entering its 11th day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the government would grant whatever is permissible under the Constitution but would not take from one community's share to give another.

He was replying to questions on the issue of Maratha reservation and reports that a late-night meeting was held by the government to discuss Jarange's agitation.

 

Understanding The Maratha Quota Demand

Jarange, who began his latest hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on August 29, has been demanding reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category, including implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records and issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community.

Kunbi is a traditional agrarian (farming) community that officially falls under the OBC category, making them eligible for reservation benefits in education and government jobs.

Activists from the Other Backward Classes had also staged an agitation in the village to safeguard the constitutional rights and reservation share of the OBC community.

Government's Stance On Reservation Policy

Fadnavis said the ruling alliance had taken all major decisions concerning the (Maratha) community so far and would take any further decisions required within the framework of the Constitution and subject to court orders.

"Whatever is permissible under the Constitution will certainly be given. Whatever is subject to the court's decision will be dealt with accordingly. We are not going to take from one community's share and give it to another," he told reporters at Uran in Navi Mumbai.

The government had not merely taken decisions on paper, but the actual benefits of these decisions were visible to the Maratha community, he stressed.

"We will do everything that is possible. We have never closed the doors for dialogue. A government finds a solution through discussions, and the entire process is moving forward in that spirit," Fadnavis said.

On claims that all issues raised by the Maratha community had been addressed, "All the issues that were raised have been resolved. If they feel there is still some gap or have any doubts, they should raise them and their doubts will be cleared," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

maratha quotadevendra fadnavismanoj jarangeobc reservationmaharashtra government

More From Rediff

Delhi building that collapsed didn't have columns and beams

Delhi building that collapsed didn't have columns and beams
India-China Rivalry Tests BRICS' Future

India-China Rivalry Tests BRICS' Future
SC orders speedy special courts for NDPS, NIA cases

SC orders speedy special courts for NDPS, NIA cases

Related Stories

Govt has worked out solution for Maratha community: Fadnavis

Govt has worked out solution for Maratha community: Fadnavis

Web Stories

Poco F9 Ultra: What You Get For Its Price

Poco F9 Ultra: What You Get For Its Price
8 Liver-Friendly Foods To Add To Your Diet

8 Liver-Friendly Foods To Add To Your Diet
Vivo T5 5G Launched In India

Vivo T5 5G Launched In India