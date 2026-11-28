Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated the 'Drug-Free Maharashtra-Lakshyavedh 1.0' campaign, a comprehensive, multi-departmental effort to dismantle the state's drug network and safeguard its youth from this growing national security threat.

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Key Points Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launched the 'Drug-Free Maharashtra-Lakshyavedh 1.0' campaign on Saturday.

The campaign adopts a "whole of government" approach, involving 20 administrative departments and 21 action points to tackle drug supply and demand.

The drug menace is viewed as a national security issue, with a focus on protecting youngsters aged 14-24 from drug consumption and distribution.

Departments like health, education, FDA, and GST are tasked with curbing supply and raising awareness, while police will focus on investigations and property confiscation.

A performance matrix with 40 parameters will assess district-level Narcotics Coordination committees, ensuring regular reviews and accountability.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday launched the 'Drug-Free Maharashtra-Lakshyavedh 1.0' campaign, calling for coordinated efforts by all government departments to dismantle the drug network in the state.

The government will prioritise eliminating the entire drug ecosystem to protect the younger generation and safeguard the country's future, he said while addressing a meeting of the state-level Narcotics Coordination Committee at his official residence 'Varsha'.

"The drug menace should not be viewed merely as a law and order issue but also as a matter of national security. Youngsters, particularly those in the 14-24 age group, are being drawn into drug consumption and distribution networks through financial inducements," he said.

Drug manufacturing does not require advanced technology and was being carried out in old factories, houses and small premises, he said, adding that large amounts of money involved in the illegal trade also led to attempts to influence various agencies.

A 'Whole Of Government' Approach

The chief minister said the 'Drug-Free Maharashtra-Lakshyavedh 1.0' campaign would follow a "whole of government" approach, with all departments working together to tackle both the supply and demand for drugs.

He called for the involvement of the health, medical education, food and drug administration and GST departments to curb the supply chain.

"The school and higher education departments should undertake large-scale awareness programmes, while effective de-addiction centres should be established," the CM said.

Strategic Implementation And Oversight

The state government has assigned responsibilities to 20 administrative departments and identified 21 action points based on six key pillars for the campaign. A performance matrix comprising 40 parameters and 650 marks has been prepared to assess the functioning of district-level Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) committees, he said.

"District-level performance would be reviewed regularly, and officials doing good work would be encouraged, while shortcomings would be addressed. There would be no compromise in implementing the campaign," he said.

Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Mhaiskar said the action plan focused on controlling the production and supply of natural and synthetic drugs, public awareness, de-addiction and rehabilitation.

The 'Drug-Free' component has also been included in the state's 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala' scheme, while gram panchayats will be encouraged to pass resolutions to make their villages drug-free, she said.

Law Enforcement's Role In Combating Drug Trafficking

Director General of Police Sadanand Date said the police had prepared a uniform action plan for all districts and commissionerates.

It will focus on investigations, improving conviction rates, tracing financial transactions linked to drug trafficking, identifying criminal networks and confiscating the properties of accused persons, the DGP said.