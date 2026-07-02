Fadnavis halts Maha RTI Rules after Anna Hazare's hunger strike warning

The Maharashtra RTI Rules, 2026, proposed several changes, including a higher RTI application fee, mandatory identity proof and a restriction that each application should deal with only one subject.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar during the release of the information booklet of the 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme 2026', 'Maha Rojgar' book of the Employment Guarantee Department, and the 'Abhijat Marathi' book of the Marathi Language Department, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, July 2, 2026. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an immediate stay on the controversial Maharashtra Right to Information (RTI) rules following a backlash from transparency advocates and a hunger strike threat by veteran anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare.

Key Points CM Fadnavis on Thursday asked the Chief Commissioner of RTI to stay the new notified rules, sources said.

Following the chief minister's communication, the State Information Commission stayed the amendments.

Hazare had urged the government to withdraw the notified Maharashtra RTI Rules, 2026, alleging that they dilute the spirit of the RTI Act and make it more difficult for citizens to access information.

The Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, proposed several changes, including a higher RTI application fee, mandatory identity proof and a restriction that each application should deal with only one subject.

CM Fadnavis on Thursday asked the Chief Commissioner of RTI to stay the new notified rules, sources said.

Official sources said Fadnavis had written to the Maharashtra State Information Commission stating that it would not be appropriate to take a final decision on the amended rules without first holding discussions with Hazare, who had objected to the changes and announced an indefinite fast.

Following the chief minister's communication, the State Information Commission stayed the amendments, officials said.

Earlier, State Chief Information Commissioner Rahul Pande had met Hazare at Ralegan Siddhi to discuss the amendments. However, Hazare had remained firm on his demand that the changes be withdrawn.

Hazare had urged the government to withdraw the notified Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, alleging that they dilute the spirit of the RTI Act and make it more difficult for citizens to access information.

He had threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike from July 5 if the amendments to the RTI rules were not withdrawn.

In a memorandum addressed to CM Fadnavis, Hazare claimed the new rules introduce procedural hurdles, higher costs and complications in the appeal process, thereby weakening transparency and accountability.

The activist alleged that the rules were framed without public consultation and demanded that the government revoke them and prepare fresh rules after consulting RTI experts, information commissioners, social activists, lawyers, journalists and citizens.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department and published in the official gazette on June 12, the new rules came into force immediately upon publication.

Under the revised rules, applicants seeking information under the Right to Information Act, 2005, will have to pay an application fee of Rs 30.

Charges for information have been fixed at Rs 5 per A4 page, Rs 5 per scanned or digital page, while inspection of records will be free for the first hour and will cost Rs 50 per hour thereafter.

Persons below the poverty line (BPL) will be exempt from the application fee, although charges will apply for information exceeding 50 pages.

The rules also provide that an RTI application should ordinarily be confined to a single subject and generally not exceed 150 words.

Where multiple subjects are included, the Public Information Officer (PIO) may process only the first subject and advise the applicant to file separate applications for the remaining issues.

Another significant change is that applicants must submit a self-attested copy of a photo identity document establishing Indian citizenship along with the RTI application.

Applications without such proof may be returned for compliance.

The rules state that if the requested information is already available on the official website of the government or the public authority concerned, the PIO may direct the applicant to access it online instead of supplying copies.

They also clarify that personal information unrelated to public activity or public interest will ordinarily be exempt from disclosure unless a larger public interest is established.

The notification further prescribes a fee of Rs 50 for filing a first appeal before the First Appellate Authority and Rs 100 for filing a second appeal before the Maharashtra State Information Commission, along with supporting documents.

Hearings may be conducted physically or through video conferencing.

The rules also place responsibility on heads of public authorities to ensure proactive disclosure of information under Section 4 of the RTI Act, warning that failure to comply may attract disciplinary action under applicable service rules.