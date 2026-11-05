How Thane Businessman Was Cheated Of Rs 95 Lakh

Thane police have initiated legal action against company directors and a broker for allegedly defrauding a textile businessman of over Rs 95 lakh through a prolonged business scam involving unpaid fabric purchases.

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Key Points Thane police registered a case against company directors and a broker for alleged cheating.

A 32-year-old textile businessman was defrauded of Rs 95.25 lakh.

The accused gained trust and purchased raw fabric over the last four years but did not clear dues.

The case was registered on Wednesday under Sections 316(5) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police have registered a case against the directors of a company and a broker for allegedly cheating a 32-year-old textile businessman from Thane of Rs 95.25 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly gained the trust of the businessman, a resident of Bhiwandi in Thane, under the pretext of business dealings.

They purchased large quantities of raw fabric material for their business operations from his establishment over the last four years but failed to clear the outstanding dues, which, along with interest, total Rs 95,25,863, a police official said.

Based on the victim's complaint, the Narpoli police registered a case on Wednesday under Sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.