'Extremely ashamed': Girl who abused Modi apologises

A 15-year-old girl has issued a public apology for her involvement in a viral video where she was seen abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IMAGE: The girl claimed she was "influenced" by a group at Connaught Place and expressed deep embarrassment. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A 15-year-old girl issued an apology for a viral video where she was seen abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi responded to the incident, stating that "misguided children" should be forgiven and guided.

The apology came after a police complaint, leading to an FIR being registered and transferred to Delhi.

Delhi Police have initiated an investigation, including issuing notices to social media platform X for content removal.

A girl, purported to be the same one who appeared in a viral video abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issued an apology video on social media on Saturday saying she had been "influenced."

The girl, who said she is 15, said the viral clip was not posted by her and she was "extremely embarrassed and ashamed."

The authenticity of the apology video could not be independently verified.

PM Modi's Response To The Incident

Meanwhile, Modi, in a late-night video message, said it pained him that not only he but also his late mother had been subjected to "filthy abuses" at the Jantar Mantar protest. The "misguided children" should be forgiven and guided on the right path, he said.

In the video, the girl said, "I went to Connaught Place with my friends in July. We came across a group of people who were using abusive and objectionable language against the Prime Minister. They influenced me and encouraged me to repeat those words, and I did."

She added, "I am not able to look anyone in the eye. I appeal to the entire country and everyone to please forgive me. I am only 15 years old. This is my first and last mistake, and I will never repeat such an act again."

Police Investigation And Social Media Action

The apology video surfaced after the girl was subjected to a police complaint.

The officer on Friday said Delhi Police will first examine the contents of the Zero FIR registered in Noida on July 29 before taking further action.

The FIR was transferred to Delhi on Friday as the alleged offence took place in the national capital.

Earlier, Delhi Police registered an FIR at the Special Cell Police Station over the circulation of the content, issued notices to social media platform X seeking its removal, and sought preservation of relevant electronic records as part of the investigation.