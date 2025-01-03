Extreme poverty nearly alleviated in India: SBI research

As the poverty rates in the country declined below 5 percent in 2024, a research study by State Bank of India also highlighted that the extreme poverty in the country has been reduced to minimal.

IMAGE: Below poverty line beneficiaries stand in a queue to collect their free ration kits at a makeshift distribution centre, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, August 21, 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

It said, "At an aggregate level, we believe poverty rates in India could now be in the range of 4-4.5 percent with almost minimal existence of extreme poverty."

The report also highlighted significant improvements in rural and urban poverty levels over the years, supported by data from the government's Consumption Expenditure Survey.

According to the survey, rural poverty is estimated at 4.86 percent in FY24, a sharp decline from 7.2 percent in FY23 and 25.7 percent in FY12.

Similarly, urban poverty has dropped to 4.09 percent in FY24, compared to 4.6 percent in FY23 and 13.7 percent in FY12.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that over 23 crore people have come out of poverty in the last ten years.

The poverty estimates may undergo minor revisions if the 2021 census is done and updated rural-urban population data is published.

However, SBI Research believes that urban poverty levels could decline even further in the coming years.

It said, "It is possible that these numbers could undergo minor revisions once the 2021 census is completed and new rural urban population share is published. We believe Urban poverty could decline even further."

The methodology for these estimates starts with the poverty line defined in 2011-12, adjusted for decadal inflation and an imputation factor derived from National Sample Survey Office data.

The new poverty line for 2023-24 stands at Rs 1,632 for rural areas and Rs 1,944 for urban areas.

Using this adjusted poverty line and fractile distribution data, the proportion of poverty in rural areas is calculated at 4.86 percent and in urban areas at 4.09 percent for FY24.

The report attributed the decline in rural poverty to higher consumption growth among the bottom 5 percent of the population, leading to a shift in the poverty line.

In FY23, the poverty line fell within the 5-10 percent decile, but by FY24, it had shifted to the 0-5 percent decile, indicating better economic conditions for the poorest segments of the population.

This sharp reduction in poverty levels shows the country's progress in improving living standards and addressing inequality.

With continued economic growth and targeted policies, the country appears poised to achieve even greater reductions in poverty, particularly in urban areas.