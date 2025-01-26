HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Extended mega block disrupt Central Railway services in Mumbai

Extended mega block disrupt Central Railway services in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 26, 2025 10:34 IST

x

Train services on the Central Railway's main and harbour lines were disrupted on Sunday morning due to an extended mega block for a bridge girder launch in Mumbai, causing inconvenience to local and long distance travellers, officials said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

As many as 11 long distance trains that depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai have been rescheduled so far and nine trains which arrive at CSMT have been short-terminated due to the block burst, the Central Railway said in a post on X.

 

There were also reports of a labourer getting injured during the girder launch, an official said.

The six-hour-long mega block conducted for launching the girder of the under-construction Carnac Bridge was initially scheduled to end at 5.30 am, but it got delayed, railway officials said.

This caused inconvenience to passengers travelling by the local as well as long distance trains.

The Central Railway's local train operations were cancelled between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Byculla and between CSMT and Wadala stations on the main and harbour lines, respectively, due to the mega block which was scheduled from 11.30 pm on Saturday to 5.30 am on Sunday, an official said.

"Working of Suburban and Mail Express trains is continuing from Byculla and Dadar on the main line and Wadala Road on the Harbour line till the completion of the block," he said.

Buses have been arranged at CSMT, Dadar, Byculla and Wadala Road for commuters, the official said.

The Central Railway daily operates nearly 1,800 local services on its suburban network, in addition to long distance trains, transporting about 37 lakh commuters.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Passenger train derails in Tamil Nadu, major accident averted
Passenger train derails in Tamil Nadu, major accident averted
Track curvature foiled bid to prevent Jalgaon mishap
Track curvature foiled bid to prevent Jalgaon mishap
Nepalese boy, women among 13 killed in Jalgaon mishap
Nepalese boy, women among 13 killed in Jalgaon mishap
Railways may not probe Jalgaon train tragedy because...
Railways may not probe Jalgaon train tragedy because...
'Serious safety issues' in Railways: Drivers to Rahul
'Serious safety issues' in Railways: Drivers to Rahul

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

No Whites! 4 White Foods To Limit For A Healthier You

webstory image 2

What's Inside The Republic Day Invitation Box?

webstory image 3

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

VIDEOS

Freed Israeli women hostages reunite with families0:34

Freed Israeli women hostages reunite with families

Prez Murmu hosts a banquet for Indonesian Prez Prabowo Subianto2:46

Prez Murmu hosts a banquet for Indonesian Prez Prabowo...

Republic Day: Famous places across India illuminated4:25

Republic Day: Famous places across India illuminated

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD