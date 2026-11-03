Experts Stress AI's Role In Robust Data For Policy

The Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata recently hosted a significant conclave where leading educationists and policy experts underscored the vital role of robust data, modern technology, and artificial intelligence in shaping effective public policy.

Key Points Educationists and policy experts at ISI Kolkata stressed the need for a robust database, modern technology, and AI for effective policymaking on Tuesday.

Speakers, including Swami Sarvottamanandaji Maharaj and Prof Saibal Kar, highlighted the importance of reliable data and technological advancements for informed decision-making.

Prof S Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, noted the transformation in official statistics and the need for research and public trust.

The Indian Official Statistics Conclave on Theoretical and Empirical Issues (OCTEI 2026) is being held on November 3 and 4 at ISI's Platinum Jubilee Auditorium.

The conclave will continue on Wednesday with sessions on challenges in Indian official statistics, official data analytics for policy, and agricultural research.

The need to develop a robust database for effective policymaking, backed by modern technology and artificial intelligence, was emphasised by educationists and policy experts at the inauguration of a two-day conclave on official statistics at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) here on Tuesday.

Experts Advocate Data-Driven Policy Making

Swami Sarvottamanandaji Maharaj, Vice-Chancellor of the Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Belur Math, underscored the importance of reliable data and the application of emerging technologies in strengthening the policy-making process.

He stressed the need to harness technological advancements, including artificial intelligence (AI), to improve the availability and utility of data for informed decision-making and public policy formulation.

Prof Saibal Kar, RBI Chair Professor of Economics at the Centre for Studies in Social Sciences, Calcutta, also highlighted the importance of a comprehensive database and the use of modern technological tools for policy research and governance.

Key Insights On Statistical Transformation

The Indian Official Statistics Conclave on Theoretical and Empirical Issues (OCTEI 2026), organised by the Sampling and Official Statistics Unit (SOSU) of ISI, is being held on November 3 and 4 at the institute's Platinum Jubilee Auditorium.

Prof S Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, was the chief guest at the inaugural programme and delivered the keynote address.

He said the official statistics system was undergoing a major transformation in terms of data sources, frequency and technology, but cautioned that the success of reforms would depend on the robustness of underlying methodologies and public trust.

Dev also called for greater research on official statistics, including changes in base years for index number computations and district domestic product estimation.

Conclave Focus On Research And Future Challenges

ISI Director Prof Amartya Kumar Dutta, in his welcome address, highlighted the institute's contribution to sampling and official statistics, saying it was reimagining the Renaissance while contributing to nation-building.

Former IIM Calcutta director and National Statistical Commission chairperson Professor Saibal Chattopadhyay also addressed the gathering.

The conclave will continue on Wednesday with sessions on challenges in Indian official statistics, official data analytics for policy and a panel discussion on agricultural research.