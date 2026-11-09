What Kripa Alva's Questioning Means For Siddaramaiah Sting Case

Expelled Congress leader Kripa Alva has been questioned again by Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru concerning her alleged role in a sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, intensifying the ongoing political controversy.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Expelled Congress leader Kripa Alva was questioned on Monday by Cyber Crime Police regarding a sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Alva, recently expelled from the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee for six years, has been interrogated multiple times in connection with the case.

The investigation also involves Kannada news channel head Rakesh Shetty, whose residence and office were searched.

The case originated from two YouTube videos uploaded reportedly in September, leading Siddaramaiah to obtain a court injunction and file a police complaint.

Multiple police teams are actively investigating various aspects of the alleged sting operation.

Expelled Congress leader Kripa Alva was on Monday questioned in connection with her alleged involvement in a sting operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, police sources said.

Key Developments In The Sting Probe

She appeared before the Cyber Crime Police along with her legal counsel as part of the ongoing probe and was questioned for over two hours, after being summoned in connection with the case, they said.

Alva has been questioned on multiple occasions earlier in connection with the case.

Recently, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee expelled Alva, the former general secretary of the party, for six years with immediate effect over her alleged involvement in a sting operation targeting Congress leaders in the state.

Besides her, the investigators have also earlier questioned and conducted searches at the residence and office of Kannada news channel head Rakesh Shetty in connection with the alleged sting operation.

Two videos containing serious allegations against Siddaramaiah were uploaded on YouTube, reportedly in September.

Siddaramaiah subsequently approached the court and obtained an injunction restraining the media from reporting on the videos. He also lodged a police complaint seeking an investigation.

The case was registered at the CCB police station, and several police teams are investigating different aspects of the alleged sting operation.