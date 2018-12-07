Exit polls: Cong ahead in Raj, BJP in MP; TRS retains Telangana

December 07, 2018 20:09 IST

Mixed projections for Chhattisgarh with most exit polls predicting a tough fight between Congress and BJP.

IMAGE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi with party leader Sachin Pilot during campaign trail in Alwar, Rajasthan. Photograph: Kind courtesy @SachinPilot/Twitter

Exit polls conducted by various television channels on Friday gave mixed projections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

In Rajasthan, most exit polls predicted a Congress victory.

In Telangana, the polls showed a clear advantage for incumbent the Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

The results will be declared in all the states on December 11.

In Rajasthan, two exit polls predicted a clear edge for the opposition Congress.

While Times Now-CNX gave Congress 105 seats in the 200-member assembly and 85 to Bharatiya Janata Party; India Today-Axis My India predicted 119 to 141 for the Congress and 55-72 for the BJP.

Rajasthan (199 seats) Congress BJP Others NDTV 112 78 0 India Today-Axis My India 119-141 55-72 4-11 Times Now-CNX 105 85 9 Zee Rajasthan 110 80 9

On the other hand, the Republic-C Voter poll gave Congress 81-101 and 83-103 to the BJP.

The half-way mark in the state is 101.

According to the poll conducted by Times Now-CNX in Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJP is expected to get 126 seats in the 230-member assembly while the Congress is likely to settle for 89, which is 27 short the majority figure.

It has given Bahujan Samaj Party six seats and other nine.

The poll conducted by India Today-Axis My India predicts 104-122 for Congress and 102-126 for the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh (230 seats) Congress BJP Others NDTV 108 110 12 India Today-Axis My India 104-122 102-120 0-6 Times Now-CNX 89 126 15 Republic TV-Jan ki Baat 95-115 108-128 7 News Nation 105-109 108-112 11-15

It gave 1-3 seats to BSP and 3-8 for others.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat poll predicted 95-115 for Congress and 108-128 for BJP while others got seven.

India News MP-NETA has predicted 112 seats for Congress, 106 for BJP and 12 for others.

A mixed bag was projected by the exit polls in Chhattisgarh where 90 seats are at stake.

Times Now-CNX predicted that the ruling BJP would retain power with 46 seats, which is a majority mark.

Chhattisgarh (91 seats) Congress BJP JCC+BSP Others NDTV 43 40 5 2 India TV 32-38 42-50 6-8 1-3 News24-Pace Media 45-51 36-42 0 4-8 Times Now-CNX 35 46 7 2 India Today-Axis My India 55-65 21-31 - 4-8 Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat 37-43 40-48 5-6 0 Republic-C-Voter 40-50 35-43 3-7 0 ABP News-CSDS 35 53 0 3 News Nation 40-44 38-42 4-8 0-4 India News MP-NETA 40 43 6 1 India TV-CNX 32-38 42-50 6-8 1-3 India Today- Axis My India 55-65 21-23 4-8 0

For Congress it predicted 35 seats and seven the BSP and its ally -- Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh.

India TV too predicted 42-50 seats for the BJP and gave 32-38 to the Congress.

It predicted 6-8 for BSP and 1-3 for others.

However, Republic-C Voter predicted 40-50 seats for the Congress and 35-43 for BJP. It gave 3-7 to BSP and ally.

Telangana (119 seats) TRS Congress+TDP BJP Others NDTV 64 41 5 9 Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat 50-65 38-52 4-7 8-14 India Today-Axis My India 79-91 21-33 1-3 4-7 T News 55-65 34-44 5-7 13-16 News X-NETA 57 46 6 10 Republic-C-Voter 48-60 47-59 5 1-13 News Nation 53-57 51-55 1-5 4-12

News Nation poll suggested 40-44 for the Congress and 38-42 for the BJP. It gave 4-8 to BSP and 0-4 to others.

News 24-Pace Media predicted 45-51 seats for the Congress, 36-42 for the BJP and 4-8 for others.

For Telangana's 119 seats, Times Now-CNX projected a clean sweep for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti with 66 seats.

It gave 37 to Congress and seven to BJP while others were given nine.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat gave TRS 50-65 seats and 38-52 to Congress, 4-7 to BJP and 8-14 to others.

The majority mark is 60.