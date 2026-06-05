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Home  » News » Massive Goa Liquor Haul In Thane: Rs 1.89 Crore Worth Seized

Massive Goa Liquor Haul In Thane: Rs 1.89 Crore Worth Seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 16:15 IST

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The Thane Excise department has made a significant seizure of 73,440 bottles of Goa-made IMFL worth Rs 1.89 crore from a truck, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb illegal liquor smuggling and enforce the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Key Points

  • Thane Excise department seized 73,440 bottles of Goa-made IMFL valued at Rs 1.89 crore.
  • The illicit liquor was found in a truck on the Panvel-Mumbra highway following a tip-off.
  • The seized whisky lacked batch numbers and MRP, making it illegal for sale in Maharashtra.
  • The truck driver was arrested and booked under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.
  • The seizure is part of intensified action against illegal liquor after a recent tragedy in Pune.

The Excise department seized 73,440 bottles of Goa-made IMFL worth Rs 1.89 crore from a truck on the Panvel-Mumbra highway in Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Details Of The Liquor Seizure

The seizure was made on Wednesday evening on the basis of a tip-off, Konkan Divisional Deputy Commissioner of State Excise Pradeep Pawar told PTI.

 

The driver claimed the vehicle contained automobile parts, but a search revealed 73,440 bottles of whisky made in Goa, which had no batch number or MRP and are banned for sale in Maharashtra, Pawar informed.

The driver was booked under Maharashtra Prohibition Act and further probe into the liquor smuggling incident is underway, he added.

The department has intensified action against spurious and illegal liquor from other states in the wake of last week's liquor tragedy in Pune, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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