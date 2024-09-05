News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Excise policy: SC reserves order on Kejriwal's bail pleas, CBI arrest

Excise policy: SC reserves order on Kejriwal's bail pleas, CBI arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 05, 2024 16:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's separate pleas seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the alleged excise policy scam.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being brought to Rouse Avenue Court by the CBI sleuths in connection with the excise policy case, in New Delhi, June 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan heard arguments put forward by additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation, and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal.

 

"Thank you for the assistance. Judgment reserved," the bench said after the lawyers concluded their arguments.

Kejriwal has filed two separate petitions challenging the denial of bail and against his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case filed by the central agency.

The AAP chief was arrested by the CBI on June 26.

The Delhi high court had on August 5 upheld the arrest of the chief minister as legal, and said there was no malice in the acts done by the CBI which was able to demonstrate how the AAP supremo could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC against Kejri playing CM if out on bail
SC against Kejri playing CM if out on bail
This is Emergency: Sunita on Kejriwal's CBI arrest
This is Emergency: Sunita on Kejriwal's CBI arrest
'Order reflects perversity': HC stays Kejriwal's bail
'Order reflects perversity': HC stays Kejriwal's bail
Keep Hasina quiet or...: Yunus warns India
Keep Hasina quiet or...: Yunus warns India
Reliance board approves 1:1 bonus issue
Reliance board approves 1:1 bonus issue
Sensex, Nifty extend losses; Reliance, Airtel drag
Sensex, Nifty extend losses; Reliance, Airtel drag
A new tennis rivalry you need to know about
A new tennis rivalry you need to know about

More like this

Kejriwal used kickback money to stay at Goa hotel: ED

Kejriwal used kickback money to stay at Goa hotel: ED

Big relief for Kejriwal as Delhi court grants bail

Big relief for Kejriwal as Delhi court grants bail

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances