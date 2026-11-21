Excise officials in Kochi faced a violent encounter, being pepper-sprayed by a man during an operation to curb illegal liquor sales in Kadavanthra, highlighting the dangers faced by law enforcement.

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Key Points Excise officials were attacked with pepper spray during an operation to apprehend a man involved in illegal liquor sales in Kadavanthra, Kochi, on Saturday.

The accused, Vinod, allegedly sprayed pepper spray at personnel and assaulted an officer attempting to arrest him.

Officials exposed to the spray experienced minor discomfort and sought hospital treatment.

Additional Excise personnel later arrived, overpowered Vinod, and took him into custody.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the alleged illegal liquor sale, and Vinod will be produced before the court soon.

Excise officials were allegedly attacked with pepper spray when they reached a house in Kadavanthra here to take a person into custody for the illegal sale of liquor, officials said on Saturday.

Assault On Excise Team

The officials arrested Vinod, a resident of Kadavanthra, who allegedly purchased liquor from government-run outlets and resold it in smaller quantities at higher prices.

According to Excise officials, they received information on Friday that Vinod was allegedly stocking liquor at his house and selling it illegally at higher prices.

Based on the information, a team reached Kadavanthra to take him into custody.

However, Vinod allegedly sprayed pepper spray at the Excise personnel and assaulted an officer who attempted to apprehend him, officials said.

The officials exposed to the pepper spray experienced minor discomfort and sought treatment at a hospital.

Later, additional Excise personnel reached the spot, overpowered Vinod and took him into custody.

Excise officials said a detailed investigation had been launched into the alleged illegal liquor sale.

His arrest has been recorded and he will be produced before the court soon, officials added.