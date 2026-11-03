Latur Raids Uncover Goa-Made Illicit Liquor Worth Lakhs

Discover how the Maharashtra Excise Department's recent raids in Latur district led to the significant seizure of Rs 19.77 lakh worth of illicit Goa-manufactured liquor, highlighting ongoing efforts against illegal alcohol trade.

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Key Points Maharashtra Excise Department seized illicit liquor and materials worth Rs 19.77 lakh in Latur.

Two raids uncovered Goa-manufactured liquor allegedly meant for sale in Maharashtra.

The first raid conducted on October 30 yielded 1,152 bottles of Goa-made liquor, spurious liquor, fake caps, a vehicle, and mobile phones, an official said on Monday.

A second raid on Sunday recovered an additional 276 sealed bottles of Goa-manufactured liquor.

Cases have been registered under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, and the department urged public cooperation.

The Maharashtra Excise Department has seized illicit liquor and other material valued at Rs 19.77 lakh in two raids conducted in Latur district, uncovering a stock of Goa-manufactured liquor allegedly meant for sale in Maharashtra, officials said.

Excise Department Cracks Down on Illicit Liquor

During the first raid conducted on October 30 at Sadguru Nagar on Malwati Road, officials seized 1,152 sealed plastic bottles of Goa-made liquor, 125 bottles of spurious liquor of different brands, 5,650 fake caps of various liquor brands, a four-wheeler allegedly used for transportation and two mobile phones, an official said on Monday.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act against the alleged owners of the liquor stock and the premises.

Acting on information gathered during the questioning of the accused, the excise officials conducted another raid on Sunday at a house in Anand Nagar and recovered 276 sealed bottles of Goa-manufactured liquor. A case has also been registered against the house owner, the official said.

The excise department has appealed to people to buy liquor only from licensed outlets and report information about illegal liquor manufacturing, transportation or sale through its helpline numbers.