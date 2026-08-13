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Ex-TMC MLA arrested over 'hurried cremation' of RG Kar victim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje August 13, 2026 15:13 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh faces arrest in connection with the alleged hurried cremation of the RG Kar rape victim.

Nirmal Ghosh

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh arrested in Odisha for alleged role in doctor's hurried cremation.
  • Arrest stems from a fresh complaint lodged by the victim doctor's father.
  • Ghosh faces charges including destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy.
  • Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had directed a fresh probe into the alleged hasty cremation.

Former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh was arrested from Odisha on Thursday over his alleged involvement in the "hurried cremation" of the doctor, who was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in 2024, police said.

Investigation Into Alleged Conspiracy

Ghosh, the former MLA of Panihati, was arrested on charges of destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and forcing someone to carry out an act against their will, they said.

 

The arrest was made after the victim doctor's father lodged a fresh complaint at the Khardaha police station on Monday, alleging that Ghosh was among the three who had forced the "hurried cremation" of his daughter's body.

Attending a memorial programme for the victim doctor in Panihati on Sunday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had directed the Barrackpore Police Commissioner to launch a fresh probe into the alleged hasty cremation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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