Meenakshi Shinde Dismisses Allegations In Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case

Former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde has strongly refuted accusations of her involvement in the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Pradeep Purnekar, as police launch a comprehensive investigation into the high-profile case.

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Key Points Former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde has strongly denied allegations linking her to the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Pradeep Purnekar.

The victim's son, Ram Purnekar, accused Shinde and her husband of plotting the crime, leading to increased pressure on authorities.

Shinde urged political leaders to avoid baseless accusations and emphasised the need for an impartial police investigation to uncover the truth.

Police have arrested one person, seized two vehicles, and formed a 23-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder from multiple angles.

Shinde stated her readiness to cooperate fully with the police inquiry, dismissing social media videos and claims by opposition leaders as non-proof.

Shiv Sena leader and former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde on Friday strongly dismissed attempts to link her name to Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Pradeep Purnekar's murder, saying the charges being levelled against her were baseless.

A day earlier, Ram Purnekar, the son of victim Pradeep Purnekar, accused Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra of plotting the crime.

Police recorded a detailed statement of 26-year-old Ram Purnekar amid mounting pressure, which also saw Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray joining a protest outside the Kapurbawdi police station in Thane on Wednesday.

Purnekar, the Thane division head of Sena (UBT), was shot at and stabbed on Tuesday night within the jurisdiction of Kapurbawdi police station. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed during emergency treatment. One person has been arrested, while two vehicles allegedly involved in the commission of the crime have been seized.

Shinde Denies Allegations And Calls For Fair Probe

Addressing a press conference here, Meenakshi Shinde urged leaders of opposition parties and critics to refrain from levelling baseless allegations without any concrete evidence.

She emphasised that the truth behind the murder would only emerge through an impartial investigation by the police.

"I interact with people across my ward as part of my public duty. Simply having a photograph with someone does not serve as proof of a criminal nexus," Shinde stated.

Referring to videos circulating on social media, she noted reports that some content may have been generated using artificial intelligence, and added that police investigation will clarify their relevance to the case.

On opposition leaders naming her in connection with the crime, Shinde remarked, "I am not listed as an accused in the case. Merely because leaders like Sanjay Raut or Aaditya Thackeray take my name does not make me an culprit."

Police Investigation Intensifies With SIT Formation

When asked whether law enforcement authorities had summoned her for questioning, Shinde declined to comment directly on specific investigative details but affirmed her complete readiness to cooperate with the police inquiry.

The former mayor urged all parties to refrain from political mudslinging and allow the police to complete a thorough probe to act against the real perpetrators.

Purnekar's son had reportedly alleged in his statement that a local resident named Lavanya, who was previously assaulted by Purnekar over suspicions regarding drug trade activities, had threatened him.

Police are currently investigating multiple angles, including complaints previously lodged regarding the incident. They have set up a 23-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder.