Key Arrests Made In Banda Double Murder Case

Police in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, have made significant arrests, including the son of a former minister, in connection with the brutal murder of two young brothers, shedding light on a case suspected to be driven by old enmity.

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Key Points Police arrested Mahendra Pal Verma, son of a former minister, and his alleged accomplice Shera on Sunday.

The arrests are linked to the murder of two young brothers, Manoj (6) and Yuvraj (4), whose bodies were found on September 30 in Nandwara village.

Post-mortem reports confirmed the children died from head injuries, leading to an investigation.

An old enmity is suspected as the motive, and an FIR was registered against nine villagers, including Mahendra Pal Verma.

Seven accused have been arrested so far, with five apprehended earlier and two suspects remaining at large.

Police have arrested an absconding son of a former minister and his alleged accomplice, a history-sheeter, on Sunday in connection with a case involving the murder of two brothers in Banda, a police official said.

The police arrested Mahendra Pal Verma and his accomplice Shera, they said, adding that five other individuals named in the case had already been arrested and sent to jail.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

Naraini Circle Officer (CO) Praveen Kumar said that on September 30, in Nandwara village under Naraini police station area, the bodies of Manoj, 6, and Yuvraj, 4, sons of Bhaiyaram Rajput were discovered in a water-filled pit.

He explained that the post-mortem report confirmed the children died from head injuries. Following this, the police launched an investigation.

Suspecting an old enmity as the motive, they registered an FIR against nine villagers, including Mahendra Pal Verma, the son of former SP minister Surendra Pal Verma.

Ongoing Police Investigation

According to the CO, five of the accused had already been arrested during the course of the investigation, while Mahendra Pal Verma and his associate, Shera, had remained at large. The police had been actively pursuing them.

He added that a joint team comprising the Special Operations Group (SOG) and local police apprehended both men on Sunday, based on evidence gathered.

The police official said that two other suspects named in the case remain at large, and efforts are on to nab them.

The CO said that the police are currently investigating the specific roles of all the accused and other aspects related to the murders.