Former SHO, Sub-Inspector Convicted For 2015 Deoband Rape Case

A fast-track court in Saharanpur has delivered justice by convicting a former Station House Officer and a sub-inspector for the 2015 rape of a woman at Deoband police station, highlighting a significant legal outcome in a long-standing case.

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Key Points A fast-track court in Saharanpur convicted former SHO Braj Mohan Yadav and sub-inspector Vedpal Singh on Wednesday for raping a woman 11 years ago.

The incident took place on August 6, 2015, when the victim went to Deoband Police Station to inquire about her husband's arrest.

The woman alleged gang-rape by four policemen, but the trial proceeded against Yadav and Singh after a CB-CID probe and a protest petition.

The court fixed November 6 for hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence for the convicted officers.

A fast-track court here convicted a former station house officer (SHO) and another policeman for raping a woman in Deoband 11 years ago when she went to the police station over her husband's arrest.

The court convicted former SHO Braj Mohan Yadav and sub-inspector Vedpal Singh on Wednesday. They were arrested immediately after the verdict.

The court fixed November 6 for hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence.

Details Of The Incident

The victim's counsel, Rajiv Tomar, told PTI that the woman had gone to Deoband Police Station on August 6, 2015, to enquire about her husband following his arrest. Two female relatives accompanied her.

She alleged that then sub-inspector Pankaj Dhama took her to the police station quarters on the pretext of introducing her to the SHO. Yadav, Singh, Dhama and another constable were there.

The woman alleged that the four policemen gang-raped her and assaulted her two relatives when they tried to intervene.

Long Legal Battle For Justice

When the police took no action on her complaint, she approached the then senior superintendent of police, but got no relief from the officer either.

She approached the Allahabad High Court, secured an FIR order, and subsequently, a probe by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) into her allegations.

The CB-CID filed a final report in the case. The victim challenged it through a protest petition, following which the court took cognisance of offences under IPC sections 376D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Trial Against Accused Officers

Tomar said the initial allegations named four policemen. However, the trial eventually proceeded against Yadav and Singh.

Dhama submitted medical documents claiming mental illness, while proceedings against the fourth accused constable could not progress.