Ex-Shimla SSP Faces FIR Over Alleged Rs 2.35 Lakh Fund Misappropriation

Former Shimla SSP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi faces an FIR for allegedly misappropriating Rs 2.35 lakh from a government fund and defrauding a police constable who was not reimbursed for official expenses.

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Key Points Shimla police registered an FIR against former SSP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi for alleged misappropriation of Rs 2.35 lakh from a government fund.

A police constable complained he spent Rs 1.87 lakh from his personal account for government work, but was not reimbursed.

The constable alleged Gandhi obtained his signature on a payment voucher on February 6, 2026, promising reimbursement that never occurred.

Investigation revealed Rs 2.35 lakh was illegally withdrawn from a district police fund over a period of approximately two years, with the former SSP unable to account for its use.

The case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and further investigation is underway.

Shimla police have registered an FIR against former city Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi for allegedly misappropriating Rs 2.35 lakh from a government fund and defrauding a police constable, police said on Thursday.

Allegations Of Fund Misappropriation

According to the police, the case was registered following a complaint by the constable, posted at Kaithu Police Lines, who alleged that he was asked to spend money from his personal account on government works and arrangements, with an assurance that the expenditure would subsequently be reimbursed.

According to the complaint, the constable spent Rs 1,87,890 (Rs 1.87 lakh)from his personal account and submitted the bills to the office. The bills were scrutinised and approved for payment.

The complainant alleged that on February 6, 2026, Gandhi, who was the then Shimla SSP, called him to his office and obtained his signature on a payment voucher. He was allegedly told that the signature was required to complete the payment process and that the approved amount would subsequently be credited to him. However, the constable claimed that he did not receive the payment.

Investigation Reveals Irregularities

The matter came to light when the constable, after filing a complaint in July this year, approached the accounts branch to inquire about the status of the payment. He found that the amount had already been allegedly withdrawn from the concerned fund but had not been credited to his account.

The constable claimed that he was consequently deprived of the approved reimbursement and had to arrange money from his own resources to clear his financial liabilities.

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said the police examined the relevant financial records after receiving the complaint.

"The investigation revealed that a total of Rs 2.35 lakh had been illegally withdrawn from a district police fund over a period of approximately two years. It is alleged that the then SSP was unable to establish the purpose for which the funds were utilised, resulting in a shortage in the fund," he said.

Legal Action Initiated

SSP Singh said that a case has been registered under Sections 316(5), 314, 318, 336 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and further investigation is underway.

However, when contacted, Gandhi said he had no information about the registration of the FIR against him.