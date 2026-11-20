Police in Nashik have launched an investigation after a 59-year-old retired assistant regional transport officer allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself at his residence.

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Key Points A 59-year-old retired assistant regional transport officer allegedly died by suicide in Nashik on Friday.

Hemant Govind Hemade shot himself in the head around 1.30 am at his residence.

Family members rushed him to the district government hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe to ascertain the circumstances.

A 59-year-old retired assistant regional transport officer allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Friday.

Hemant Govind Hemade, a resident of the City Centre Mall area, shot himself in the head around 1.30 am. Hearing the gunshot, family members rushed to check on him and shifted him to the district government hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, an official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and a probe has been launched to ascertain the circumstances that caused Hemade to take the extreme step, he said.