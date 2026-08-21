Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan shifted back to jail from hospital

Imran Khan has been declared 'medically fit' by a team of doctors after a comprehensive examination at Shifa International Hospital.

IMAGE: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points Imran Khan was shifted to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad for a medical examination as per a Supreme Court order.

A team of qualified doctors, including specialists, declared Khan 'medically fit' after a detailed examination.

Khan's sister, Uzma Khan, was present during the entire medical examination process.

The former premier was returned to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after the completion of his medical check-up.

Khan has been in custody since August 5, 2023, facing multiple charges, and his health has been a concern for his family and party.

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was shifted back to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Friday after undergoing a medical examination at a private hospital in Islamabad, where he was taken from prison in compliance with a Supreme Court order.

Khan, 73, was moved to Shifa International Hospital after midnight in compliance with the court's August 18 order directing that he be transferred there within two days after a medical report submitted before it said he was suffering from "level three plus" anxiety.

Level three plus anxiety refers to high-level or severe anxiety where worry overwhelms daily tasks, triggers intense physical strain and disrupts clear thinking.

Medical Examination Details

In a social media post, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that the former premier had been taken back to Adiala Jail after being examined at the hospital.

"In the light of the Supreme Court's order, the prisoner was taken to the hospital under appropriate security arrangements during the night between August 20 and 21," the minister said.

He did not name Khan nor Shifa International Hospital in his post.

"A team of qualified doctors, including an ophthalmologist, a cardiologist, and a physician, conducted a detailed examination of him and declared him medically fit. His sister, Uzma Khan, remained present during all stages of the medical examination/treatment," Tarar said.

After the completion of the entire medical process, he was shifted back to Adiala jail "at approximately 5 am", he said, without naming the deposed prime minister.

Background and Court Directives

Earlier, Khan's international media spokesperson Zulfi Bukhari had confirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder had been shifted from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital following the Supreme Court order.

Khan had been lodged in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, a detention facility on the outskirts of the garrison city.

He was arrested on August 5, 2023, on multiple charges, including corruption, and has remained in custody since then.

The apex court on Tuesday directed that Khan be taken to Shifa International Hospital "within the next two days", and he shall remain there until the next hearing of his case on September 16.

The government on Thursday filed a petition in the court, seeking a review and recall of its order.

However, the court's registrar's office returned the petition, citing incomplete paper books as the reason.

Health Concerns and Political Tensions

Khan's party has threatened to file a contempt of court petition against the government on Friday if he is not admitted to hospital by Thursday 11:59 pm.

Rana Sanaullah, the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, on Thursday had claimed that there was no deadline for transferring Khan to the hospital.

The PTI founder's family and supporters have been raising concerns over his health.

One of the main concerns in Khan's case was an eye condition.

The former cricketer-turned-politician was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad for eye treatment multiple times over the last few months after his ailment -- right central retinal vein occlusion -- came to light in late January. Demands to move him to a private hospital intensified since then.

Khan's relatives and party colleagues have repeatedly alleged human rights violations, and accused the authorities of restricting his access to adequate medical care, family visits and legal counsel.