News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ex-NIA officer, human rights activist charge-sheeted in terror funding case

Ex-NIA officer, human rights activist charge-sheeted in terror funding case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 13, 2022 20:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a charge sheet against seven people, including its former officer Arvind Digvijay Negi and Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez, in a terror funding case.

The charge sheet was filed in a special NIA court in New Delhi against former Superintendent of Police Negi, Parvez, Muneer Ahmad Kataria and Arshid Ahmad Tonch of north Kashmir, Zaffar Abbas of Bihar, and Rambhawan Prasad and Chandan Mahato of West Bengal under relevant laws, a spokesperson of the agency said.

Negi was arrested in February this year and Parvez in November last year in connection with a case related to a conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to fund and recruit operatives and over-ground workers for providing support in planning and execution of terrorist activities in various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA registered the case on November 6 last year.

"Investigation revealed that LeT operatives based in Pakistan had hatched a conspiracy with Parvez, Kataria, Tonch and Abbas to run a network of OGWs of LeT for furthering the activities of LeT and to commit terrorist acts in India,” the NIA said.

 

The agency said these accused persons collected information regarding vital installations, deployment and movement of security forces, procured official secret documents and passed on the same to their LeT handlers through encrypted communication channels for monetary consideration.

"Investigation also revealed that Negi, being a public servant, abused his official position and unauthorisedly passed on official secret documents to the co-accused for monetary consideration and also demanded illegal gratification through co-accused for compromising investigation,” the spokesperson said.

The NIA said Prasad and Mahato had forged identity documents and used them for procuring SIM cards and opening bank accounts and passed them on to the co-accused for monetary benefits.

The spokesperson said Negi was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Official Secrets Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act, while Parvez was charged under relevant sections of the IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Further investigation in the case was underway, the spokesperson said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir
Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir
NIA charges 25 for conspiring to recruit terrorists
NIA charges 25 for conspiring to recruit terrorists
NIA raids dozen places in J-K in TRF terror case
NIA raids dozen places in J-K in TRF terror case
'Umran will need time to mature'
'Umran will need time to mature'
Five arrested for grenade attack on Mohali police unit
Five arrested for grenade attack on Mohali police unit
Captaincy has mellowed Hardik: Shami
Captaincy has mellowed Hardik: Shami
India to reopen Ukraine embassy in Kyiv from May 17
India to reopen Ukraine embassy in Kyiv from May 17
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

NIA arrests 2 linked to Dawood for terror financing

NIA arrests 2 linked to Dawood for terror financing

Has terrorism reduced in J-K as Amit Shah claimed?

Has terrorism reduced in J-K as Amit Shah claimed?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances