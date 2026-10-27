Justice Served: Bhopal Newspaper Owner Gets 10 Life Terms For Child Rape

A special POCSO court in Bhopal has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing septuagenarian former newspaper owner Pyare Miyan to 10 life imprisonments for the horrific rape and sexual assault of five minor girls, highlighting the severe consequences for such heinous crimes.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced former Bhopal newspaper owner Pyare Miyan to 10 separate life imprisonments.

Miyan was convicted for the rape and sexual assault of five minor girls and fined Rs 77.64 lakh.

His accomplice, Rabia Bi, received a 20-year prison sentence for her role in the crimes.

Miyan, 78, had been luring girls with job promises since 2014 before sexually assaulting them.

The case came to light on July 11, 2020, after a victim revealed details during a counselling session.

A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced Pyare Miyan, a septuagenarian who ran a newspaper in Bhopal, to 10 separate life imprisonments for the rape and sexual assault of five minor girls, and also imposed a hefty Rs 77.64 lakh fine on him, a prosecution official said.

The court also sentenced his accomplice, Rabia Bi, to 20 years in prison, the official said.

The sentences imposed under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and IPC include eight terms of imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life and two terms of life imprisonment. All the sentences will run concurrently.

Details Of The Heinous Crimes

According to the prosecution, Miyan (78) had been targeting girls since 2014. He would lure them with the promise of a job at his home for Rs 10,000 per month and would then sexually assault and rape them.

His accomplice Rabia Bi acted as a facilitator in his criminal activities, the official said.

The case came to light on July 11, 2020, when during a counselling session, a victim revealed she was invited to a flat in Bhopal's Shahpura area on the pretext of celebrating a girl's birthday.

Investigation And Verdict

She was forced to consume alcohol, and sexually assaulted in the flat by Miyan, the official said, citing the case details.

Several other minor girls also revealed the same horrific pattern of exploitation, he said.

According to Public Prosecutor PN Singh Rajput, the case was investigated by police and the former newspaper owner was arrested and subsequently put on trial along with Rabia Bi and other accomplices.

The court sentenced Miyan to 10 life imprisonments after charges against him were proved, Rajput added.