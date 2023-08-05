News
Ex-Mumbai mayor booked in Covid body bags purchase 'scam'

Ex-Mumbai mayor booked in Covid body bags purchase 'scam'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 05, 2023 18:12 IST
The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police has filed a case against former city mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar and two civic officials over alleged corruption in the purchase of body bags meant for COVID-19 victims, an official said.

The case was registered at the Agripada police station on Friday, he said.

The complaint in this regard was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya in July, the police official added.

Pednekar belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena. She held the position of mayor from November 2019 to March 2022.

 

The case against Pednekar and the two senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was registered under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), he said.

The police official did not share any further information regarding the case.

When contacted, BJP leader Somaiya said, "We had filed the complaint in connection with the body bag scam in July this year. Body bags worth Rs 1,500 each were purchased at Rs 6,700 apiece and funds worth crores of rupees were siphoned."

"Based on the complaint, the Mumbai police has now registered the first information report (FIR) against Kishori Pednekar and Assistant Municipal Commissioner. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also conducted raids in this connection," the former MP added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
ED quizzes Uddhav man for 8 hrs in Covid centres scam
Mumbai society vaccine scam: 2 held
Malicious COVID vaccine SMS spreading: Cyber agency
Imran Khan arrested, to serve 3 years in jail
3 killed in fresh violence in Manipur, houses burnt
Fragments of idols found in Gyanvapi: Hindu side lawyer
ODI WC: Nayar predicts Gill will enjoy a strong outing
