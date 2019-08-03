News
Ex-Maldives VP, who sought asylum in India, sent back

August 03, 2019 13:08 IST

Former vice president of Maldives Ahmed Adheeb Abdul Ghafoor, who had sought political asylum in India, has been sent back to his home country, police said on Saturday.

Adheeb, who arrived in Tuticorin on a cargo vessel along with nine crew members on Thursday, was not allowed to disembark from the ship since he did not possess valid documents to enter India.

 

Adheeb left for his home country in the same ship, police said.

"The Maldivian leader left Tuticorin coast by midnight," a police official said.

Coast Guard personnel oversaw the vessel leaving Indian waters.

He was questioned on-board by various central agencies, they said.

Adheeb had sought political asylum in India as he faces a serious risk to his life in his home country, a UK lawyer representing the politician had said.

