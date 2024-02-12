News
Ex-Maha CM Ashok Chavan quits Cong, likely to join BJP

Ex-Maha CM Ashok Chavan quits Cong, likely to join BJP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: February 12, 2024 13:35 IST
In a setback to the Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday quit the Congress, amid speculation that he is veering towards the Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

In a letter to state Congress president Nana Patole, Chavan (65) said he was quitting the grand old party.

 

He also submitted his resignation as an MLA to assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Chavan's exit from Congress comes days after senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quit the party.

Amid the buzz that Chavan will join the BJP, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters, "Aagey aagey dekho hota hai kya (wait and watch what happens)."

Chavan hails from Nanded district in Marathwada region. His father late Shankarrao Chavan was also the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Ashok Chavan stepped down as chief minister in 2010 for his alleged involvement in Adarsh housing scam in Mumbai.

He was also state Congress chief during 2014-19.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
