An independent commission of retired judges has formally requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to furnish supporting data for his statement alleging the exclusion of 1.27 crore Hindus from the state's voters' list, amidst concerns over impending elections.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that the names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters were "missing" from the electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A panel of retired Supreme Court and high court judges requested Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to provide data supporting his claim of 1.27 crore Hindus being excluded from the state's voters' list.

The independent commission, headed by retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur, is mandated to examine whether eligible electors were unfairly removed during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The commission has asked for substantive data or indications of methodological gaps that may have led to such deletions, assuring complete autonomy and impartiality in its examination.

Citing impending elections and the potential denial of voting rights, the commission has urged for the material to be provided at the earliest.

The Lawyers' Association for Constitution (LAFC) established this commission to scrutinise the constitutional validity, methodology, and overall impact of the Election Commission's electoral roll revision exercise.

A panel of retired judges of the Supreme Court and high courts on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to share any supporting material or data on his statement that 1.27 crore Hindus were excluded from the voters' list in the state.

The independent commission on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, headed by retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur, said the statement was directly relevant to its mandate of examining whether eligible electors were unfairly removed from the rolls during the SIR exercise.

Judicial Panel Seeks Data On Voter Exclusion

"The Independent Commission on the SIR of electoral rolls, proposed by the Lawyers' Association for Constitution (LAFC), has written to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to share any supporting material or data relating to his reported public statement that about 1.27 crore Hindus from Uttar Pradesh have been excluded from the voters' list," a press release issued by the LAFC said.

It said the commission has asked for any substantive data or anything that may indicate gaps in the methodology, which may have resulted in such deletions, and has stated that it would examine the material with complete autonomy and impartiality.

Commission's Impartiality And Urgency

"Citing the impending elections and the possible denial of voting rights to millions of electors, the Commission has requested that the material be provided at the earliest," it said.

The commission is chaired by Justice Lokur and comprises former apex court judge Justice A K Patnaik and former high court judges -- Justice Badar Durrez Ahmad, Justice Rekha Sharma and Justice Anjana Prakash.

The LAFC had set up the commission to examine the constitutional and statutory validity, methodology and overall impact of the Election Commission's electoral roll revision exercise.