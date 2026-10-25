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Ex-Journalist Held For Firing Shots At Raipur Press Club

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 25, 2026 19:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former local journalist Palash Tiwari has been arrested in Raipur for allegedly firing shots and threatening people at the Raipur Press Club, prompting a police investigation under relevant sections of the law.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Former local journalist Palash Tiwari was arrested on Sunday in Raipur.
  • He is accused of firing shots in the air and threatening people inside the Raipur Press Club on Saturday evening.
  • Police nabbed Tiwari within hours of the incident and recovered a pistol and cartridges.
  • A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.
  • CCTV footage and other evidence are being examined to establish the sequence of events.

A former local journalist was arrested for allegedly firing shots in the air and threatening people inside the Raipur Press Club in Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

Investigation Underway

The accused, Palash Tiwari, was nabbed within hours of the incident, which occurred in the Motibagh area around 5.30 pm on Saturday, an official said.

 

Tiwari had earlier worked with local newspapers and a TV news channel.

According to the police, the accused allegedly fired shots in the air with a pistol and threatened people on the premises.

Based on a complaint lodged by the club's office-bearers, the police registered a case under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Arms Act, the official said.

Police have recovered the pistol and cartridges from the accused, he said, adding that the CCTV footage and other evidence are being examined to establish the sequence of events.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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