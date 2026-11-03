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Ex-IAS Officer Murder: Caretaker Arrested After Month-Long Hunt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 03, 2026 10:54 IST 2 Minutes Read

Police have arrested the caretaker, Varun Kumar, in Agra over a month after the brutal murder of retired IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal in Bhopal, bringing a significant development to the high-profile case.

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Key Points

  • Police arrested Varun Kumar, the caretaker of former IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal, over a month after Agarwal's murder in Bhopal.
  • Agarwal was found dead with his throat slit at his Bhopal residence on September 30.
  • The accused, Varun Kumar, was apprehended in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, after absconding since the murder.
  • Kumar sustained a police bullet injury after allegedly attempting to escape and scuffling with officers during his transfer to Bhopal.
  • He is currently undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal.

More than a month after the murder of a retired IAS officer in Bhopal, the police have arrested his caretaker from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

Arrest And Injury Of Accused

The accused, Varun Kumar, got hit by a police bullet after he allegedly tried to escape and scuffled with police personnel while being brought to Bhopal, they said.

 

He has been admitted to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal for treatment, the police said.

Former IAS officer Rakesh Agarwal was found dead with his throat slit at his residence in Bhopal's Ratibad area on September 30. His caretaker, Varun Kumar, the accused in the case, had been absconding since then, the police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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bhopal murderretired ias officercaretaker arrestrakesh agarwalvarun kumar

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