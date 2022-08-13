News
Ex-Guj dy CM Nitin Patel hit by stray cow during Tiranga Yatra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 13, 2022 21:06 IST
Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was injured after being attacked by a stray cow in the state's Kadi town during a 'Tiranga Yatra' on Saturday.

He suffered a minor fracture in his left leg during the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

Patel was deputy chief minister and health minister in the previous Vijay Rupani government in the state.

A large number of people had joined in a procession organised by the state BJP at Kadi in Mehsana district to celebrate 75 years of Independence, Patel told reporters at his residence in Ahmedabad.

"A Tiranga Yatra had been organised at Kadi where nearly 2,000 people participated. It had completed almost 70 percent of the distance and reached a vegetable market when a cow suddenly came running," Patel said.

In the commotion, he and a few others were thrown down to the ground, he said.

 

In a video clip, the cow is seen rushing past them and security personnel and others coming to Patel's help.

He had difficulty walking when he stood up, he said.

He was taken to a private hospital where X-ray and CT scan showed that he had a minor fracture in his left leg, Patel added.

"The doctors fixed a temporary splint to stabilize the leg and advised me to take rest for 20-25 days," he said.

Stray cattle has become a major headache for the administration in many parts of Gujarat.

Incidents of people being gored to death by cattle or injured grievously are reported regularly.

On March 31 this year, the state legislature passed the Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) in Urban Areas Bill, 2022, to curb the problem in urban areas. But it was put on hold after opposition from the Maldhari community whose traditional occupation is cattle-rearing.

The Tricolour, From 1906 To 1947
A Salute To The Tiranga
A 4 YO's Tiranga Moment!
Lanka allows Chinese ship at port amid India's concern
How Gerrard outfoxed Lampard in first managerial clash
Himachal makes anti-conversion law more stringent
Salman Rushdie: The free speech champion
The War Against Coronavirus

