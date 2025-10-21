HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ex-French President Sarkozy Begins Prison Term

Ex-French President Sarkozy Begins Prison Term

By REDIFF NEWS
October 21, 2025 15:14 IST

On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, accompanied by his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, left his home to begin a five-year prison sentence at Sante prison for criminal conspiracy over attempts to raise campaign funds from Libya.

Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, is the first former French leader to be incarcerated in modern times.

His conviction stems from a trial that concluded in September 2025, where he was found guilty of conspiring to obtain illicit financing for his electoral bid.

 

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

 

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A supporter holds a poster with a portrait of Nicolas Sarkozy and the slogan 'Strong France' as they attend a gathering called by the former French president's sons in support of their father on the day he begins his five-year prison sentence. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sarkozy kisses his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy before heading for prison. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

 

