Ex-French President Sarkozy Begins Prison Term

On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, accompanied by his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, left his home to begin a five-year prison sentence at Sante prison for criminal conspiracy over attempts to raise campaign funds from Libya.
Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, is the first former French leader to be incarcerated in modern times.
His conviction stems from a trial that concluded in September 2025, where he was found guilty of conspiring to obtain illicit financing for his electoral bid.
