Ex-Congress leader Ashok Tanwar, currently with TMC, to join AAP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 04, 2022 13:26 IST
In a boost to the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana, former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar is set to join the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

He will join the AAP on Monday in the presence of AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, party sources said.

Tanwar, former MP from Sirsa in Haryana, had quit the Congress in 2019.

 

He was president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee and also served as the president of Indian Youth Congress and the party's students' wing National Students' Union of India.

Joining of Tanwar is expected to come as a shot in the arm of the AAP with the party working on the expansion of its base in Haryana in view of the assembly polls in 2024.

Several local leaders from the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and other parties recently joined the AAP since the party's landslide victory in Punjab.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
